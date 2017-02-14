Box Office Flops

A Database Of Films That Failed At The Box Office.

Home » ARTICLES » Sandler’s Pixels Is Actually One Of His Most Successful Movies

Sandler’s Pixels Is Actually One Of His Most Successful Movies

pixels box office

Pixels might be artistically bankrupt, but that’s hardly a reason to label the movie a flop.  After two decades of being subjected to lazy Sandler vehicles, the domestic market has certainly began to tire of his shenanigans, but Pixels is financially inline with most of his output.  The majority of his films carry a $75 million to $90 million price tag and pull in worldwide numbers around $200 million — give or take.  Pixels carries an $88 million budget (according to hacked Sony documents, the budget was $137.5 million, but heavy tax breaks would bring that down to the reported $88 million) and has pulled in $194.5 million as of the Labor Day weekend and still has Australia, Japan and China left to open, as well as a few million more that will trickle out from the markets its been playing in.  Sandler’s films generally pull in pocket change in Japan, so unless Japanese audiences warm to the content, it will probably barely register at the box office.  Australia could add $5 million to over $10 million if it does well and depending on the gross from China, the film will end up as one of Sandler’s biggest box office scores.  You Don’t Mess with the Zohan cost $90 million and pulled in $199.9 million.  Just Go With It cost $80 million and tallied up $214.9 million.  Bedtime Stories’ budget was $80 million and took home $212.8 million.  By the box office logic being applied to Pixels, I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry was a disaster, with an $85 million budget and a $186 million gross.  Pixels is your run of the mill Sandler fare — poorly reviewed and successful at the box office.  His appeal might have waned in the US, but unlike most domestic comedies, his actually travel overseas to respectable box office.  Even the modestly priced Blended at $40 million took in 63.8% of its gross outside of the US.  Weighing the success of a massive global release on the US opening weekend, does not make an instant flop if the film opens below expectations.  Pixels did see a 56.3% domestic decline in its second weekend, but the film leveled off and saw modest weekly drops and will close with a bit less than $80 million.  The international appeal for the film has also yielded strong weekly showings and has become Sandler’s biggest overseas movie and yet Pixels is making biggest flops and bombs of the summer lists.  According to the hacked Sony emails China Film Group took a 10% equity investment in the production to share the revenue of a China release, of which they can guarantee.  Depending on Pixels’ gross, the film could come close to Sandler’s biggest worldwide box office hit Grown Ups at $271.4 million.  Feel free to add Pixels to your worst of the summer lists or worst of 2015 lists, just keep it off the biggest flops of summer lists.

UPDATE: Japanese audiences warm to the video game content and Pixels opens #1 with $1.3 million. The film is estimated to hit at least $10 million from the territory.

2nd UPDATE: The final reported worldwide total is $244.1 million — about $2 million shy of Grown Ups 2.

Pixels
Directed by: Chris Columbus
Starring:
Adam Sandler
  • Daniel Mccarthy

    Brilliant summary. How many othervstars can claim to be critic proof.

  • Bharat Bhatia

    Adam must be laughing at the Critics. Its funny that no one understands Adam’s Business Model. He is a Pure and Smart Businessman and does not care about Critics. I even read a comment somewhere which says Adam movie does not contribute to Society and Cinema..Lolz… You dont like his movie, it is Okay… but respect the fact that he is a Smart Guy who has made over USD 300 Million for his family and will add 100 more before he retires!

  • William

    Well, the Egyptians once said that the Israelites were trapped on the shores of the Red sea. They were wrong.

  • hells_unicorn

    Pixels was a solid movie. Not Sandler’s all-time best, but definitely a sizable step up compared to recent output (liked it way better than Grown Ups and Click, let alone the other stuff that has come out since 50 First Dates). This movie hit a slump domestically because of it being a competitive season and everyone is obsessed with Marvel flicks right now, but the worldwide pull that Pixels brought in was extremely impressive.

    Critics have always delighted in taking a crap on movies that Sandler puts out, but this one probably got under a lot of peoples’ skin because most critics are kooky SJW types with #GamerGate fresh in their butthurt minds. Ashley Benson looking hotter than a blast furnace as Lady Lisa alone probably triggered every feminist in the U.S. and western Europe.