The Little Vampire

Budget: $23 million Financed by: Cometstone; Comet Films; Stonewood Communications Domestic Gross: $13,572,400 Domestic Distributor: New Line Overseas Gross: $14,393,465 Directed by: Uli Edel Jonathan Lipnicki Richard E. Grant Starring: Produced by: Richard Claus

The Little Vampire was co-financed for $23 million by the Dutch company Cometstone, which took advantage of a newly implemented sale-and-leaseback tax scheme. The Little Vampire was the first production to use the tax scheme and 80% of the budget was spent filming in Germany, which prompted regulations to the Dutch tax incentive, since little of the money was pumped back into their economy. Additional funding came from the German based Comet Films and Stonewood Communications and pre-sales to distributors. The majors in the US passed on the picture and eventually New Line picked up the domestic rights for a cheap $1 million.

The Little Vampire was dated for October 29, just in time for Halloween and bowed against Book Of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 and Lucky Numbers. New Line booked the family pic into 2,009 theaters and it tanked with $5,719,627 — placing #6 for the weekend led by the holdover Meet The Parents. The Little Vampire declined a modest 38.7% to $3,505,436 the following weekend and held on with a 35% fall in its third session to $2,279,367 — but then lost most of its theater count. It closed after six weeks with $13,572,400. New Line would see returned about $7.4 million after theaters take their percentage of the gross, leaving much of their P&A expenses in the red. With their inexpensive acquisition price, New Line was probably in good shape after ancillary sales.

For the overseas release, The Little Vampire pulled in $14.3 million across numerous distributors. Cometstone originally planned on a sequel and TV series for The Little Vampire, but nothing materialized. A low budget animated sequel was produced in 2017.