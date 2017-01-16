Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within

Budget: $137 million Financed by: Square Company Domestic Gross: $32,131,830 Domestic Distributor: Sony Overseas Gross: $53,000,000 Directed by: Hironobu Sakaguchi Alec Baldwin Starring: Produced by: Akio Sakai

Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within was financed by Square Company for $137 million. Square USA was a feature animation offshoot of Square Company, the Japanese video game publisher and Square Co. spent over $45 million to create a state of the art computer animation facility in Hawaii — and this video game adaptation was to launch Square as a leading animation player in Hollywood. The creator of the Final Fantasy game series Hironobu Sakaguchi, helmed the movie and was also placed as president of Square USA. In November 1998, Sony signed on as worldwide distributor, except for Japan and territories in Asia. As the four year production was coming to an end, Sakaguchi announced he would begin production on a second film when The Spirits Within was completed. Development costs and production costs for the Final Fantasy movie impacted Square’s bottomline so much, that they posted a yearly loss for the first time in the company’s history in 2000 at $18.7 million. However, they projected a 2001 yearly profit of $6 million after Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within would have its worldwide theatrical rollout.

Sony gave the motion capture pic an aggressive domestic P&A spend north of $30 million and there was much hype, as well as debate over the movie, which some viewed as threatening to replace actors. Reviews were mixed for the film and Sony gave Final Fantasy a head start at the box office on Wednesday July 11th and it pulled in an ok $5,007,886. It proved to be very front loaded and tanked over the weekend with a troubling $11,408,853. It placed #4 for the weekend led by new openers Legally Blonde and The Score. Audiences did not like what they saw and gave Final Fantasy a terrible C+ cinemascore and it took a second weekend nosedive 67.9% to $3,658,552. It posted a 64.4% third frame drop to $1,302,566 and then promptly lost most of its theater count. The Spirits Within closed its domestic run with only $32,131,830.

The film was mostly a misfire overseas as well, grossing $53 million — including a majorly disappointing run in Japan that cumed $6 million. After ancillary revenue is factored in, Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within was probably a wash for Sony, but it was a major catastrophe for Square Company. Instead of their $6 million projected profit, they posted an annual loss of $84 million, mostly attributed to the film. Three months after the pic opened to dismal numbers, Square Company announced that they would quit the movie business and focus just on video games and the Hawaii facility’s fate was unknown at the time. Square then tried to partner with a hollywood studio to help manage film production operations, so they would not have to shutter the animation house. They did not land a partner and with $18 million in yearly operating expenses, they closed the Hawaii location down on March 31, 2002 and 125 employees from Japan and the US lost their jobs.