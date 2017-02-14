Death To Smoochy

Death To Smoochy was financed for $50 million by Warner Bros, UK based FilmFour and FilmFour had a financing agreement with German based Senator Entertainment, which covers 25% of their investment. FilmFour’s parent company Channel 4’s executives called the film “Death to FilmFour” during production and indeed it was. After a few years of losses, Death To Smoochy was one of the final death blows to FilmFour, which lost $7.9 million from the picture and was shut down by Channel 4. In 2000, FilmFour made a distribution pact with Warner Bros, which would release about half a dozen FilmFour pics over three years and WB could acquire additional territories on a per picture basis. The only other movie to emerge from the deal was the dud Charlotte Gray. Warner Bros distributed in most markets and opened the pic in the US in 2,164 theaters over the Easter frame, against Panic Room, The Rookie and Clockstoppers. Death To Smoochy received poor reviews and bombed with $4,266,463 — placing #7 for the weekend led by Panic Room. Audiences gave the film a terrible C cinemascore and Death To Smoochy declined a steep 62.2% to $1,612,420 and promptly lost most of its theater count. It closed its domestic run with a terrible $8,364,691. Warner Bros would see returned about $4.5 million after theaters take their percentage of the gross, barely putting a dent in their P&A expenses and the budget would be all red. Warner Bros dumped the film straight to video in almost every market overseas, including the UK and Germany and the recorded offshore gross is a minuscule $18,247. The back to back directing gigs of Death To Smoochy and Duplex, ended Danny DeVito’s studio helming days.