Hollywood Ending

Budget: $16 million Financed by: DreamWorks; VCL Film+Media Domestic Gross: $4,850,753 Domestic Distributor: DreamWorks Overseas Gross: $9,718,991 Directed by: Woody Allen Woody Allen Téa Leoni Starring: Produced by: Letty Aronson

The second of three comedy films from Woody Allen’s three picture financing and distribution pact with DreamWorks, who distributes in the US and German based VCL Film+Media co-finances and owns the overseas rights. The first picture was The Curse of the Jade Scorpion. Hollywood Ending was budgeted at $16 million and DreamWorks put the picture out as counter programming to Spider-Man in a modestly wide release at 765 locations. It placed outside the top 10 at #11 with a weak $2,017,981. Hollywood Ending saw a 45.7% second weekend decline to $1,096,353 and closed its run with only $4,850,753. DreamWorks would see back about $2.6 million after theaters take their percentage of the gross, barely putting a dent in their modest P&A spend. The following year, DreamWorks would market Allen’s next film Anything Else without his name in the marketing material and the film managed to do even worse.

Overseas did not save Hollywood Ending and it pulled in a poor $9,718,991 across many distributors and it was the first Woody Allen film to be sent straight to video in the UK.