Moonlight Mile

Budget: $21 million Financed by: Hyde Park Entertainment; Disney Domestic Gross: $6,835,856 Domestic Distributor: Disney (Touchstone) Overseas Gross: $3,175,194 Directed by: Brad Silberling Jake Gyllenhaal Dustin Hoffman Starring: Produced by: David Hoberman

Moonlight Mile was originally in development at DreamWorks under the title Baby’s In Black and then it moved over to Warner Bros and Bel Air Entertainment and then the project found financing through Hyde Park Entertainment and Disney for $21 million. The mouse house distributed in the US. The title was then changed to Goodbye Hello and changed again to Moonlight Mile. It was positioned by Disney as a possible Oscar contender, but mixed reviews nixed that and Disney even tried to submit the picture to the Independent Spirit Awards, which rejected it because it cost too much. Disney opened the film through their Touchstone label in a platform release. Moonlight Mile first opened in 22 theaters and pulled in a solid $329,771 with a $14,989 per screen average and Disney expanded the picture to 434 engagements the following weekend to $1,882,703, but it fell 40.5% in its third frame to $1,120,016 — killing off its expansion. Moonlight Mile closed its US run with only $6,835,856. The film saw a small theatrical rollout overseas, where it took in $3,175,194.