The Four Feathers

Budget: $80 million Financed by: Miramax; Paramount Domestic Gross: $18,306,166 Domestic Distributor: Paramount Overseas Gross: $11,576,479 Directed by: Shekhar Kapur Heath Ledger Kate Hudson Starring: Produced by: Stanley R. Jaffe

The Four Feathers was co-financed by Miramax and Paramount for north of $80 million after the budget went awry during a difficult production and the two studios had to bring in a bond company to oversee the shoot after it was hemorrhaging cash. The $35 million budget that is circulating the web is miles off (see Variety). Paramount distributed in the US and Miramax handled overseas sales to distributors and all income was to be split evenly between the two companies. Paramount first dated the pic for September 13 and pushed it back a week to September 20, where it would open against The Banger Sisters, Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever and Trapped. The Four Feathers was hurt by mixed to poor reviews and Paramount opened the pic in the US in 1,912 theaters to a weak $6,857,879. It placed #5 for the slow weekend led by the holdover Barbershop. Paramount decided to expand the movie the following weekend in hopes word of mouth among adult audiences would strong enough to break out. The studio added 275 locations to diminishing returns and the film saw a 48.1% drop to $3,556,687. It closed with a terrible $18,306,166. Paramount/Miramax would see back about $10 million after theaters take their percentage of the gross, which leaves a good portion of their P&A spent in the red. The Four Feathers was a disaster overseas, grossing $98,329 in a moderately wide release in the UK in 143 theaters and it was dumped in most markets, where its overseas total was just $11,576,479.

Paramount packaged The Four Feathers with the more successful Miramax co-production The Hours and seven Paramount titles released between 1990 and 1994, to the A&E network for $6 million.