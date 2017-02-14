Alexander

Budget: $155 million Financed by: Intermedia Films Domestic Gross: $34,297,191 Domestic Distributor: Warner Bros Overseas Gross: $133,001,001 Directed by: Oliver Stone Colin Farrell Angelina Jolie Starring: Produced by: Jon Kilik

Oliver Stone’s Alexander went into development with another competing Alexander The Great film, which would have been directed by Baz Luhrmann, staring Leonardo DiCaprio and produced by Dino De Laurentiis. Both projects were trying to secure pre-sales coin from distributors and lock the other out of sold territories, but the Oliver Stone project made it in front of the cameras first and the Luhrmann film fell apart. German based Intermedia financed the majority of Alexander, which was budgeted at $155 million and to help limit their exposure to the expensive project, the film sold very well in pre-sales through Summit. Alexander would be the largest independent European production when it began filming in 2003. Warner Bros acquired US rights and a few other territories for $35 million and originally scheduled the film for a release as an awards hopeful on November 5. WB pushed the release to the Thanksgiving frame on November 24, to give Stone more time to lock his edit and push the marketing campaign away from the November 2 presidential election. Alexander opened against Christmas with the Kranks and it received poor reviews and pulled in a disappointing $13,687,087 in 2,445 theaters. The 5-day holiday cume was $21,837,517. It placed #6 for the frame led by the Disney holdovers National Treasure and The Incredibles. Audiences gave Alexander a hateful D+ cinemascore and the film collapsed at the box office, dropping 65.2% in its second weekend to $4,756,445 and saw a steep 68.9% third weekend decline to $1,479,348. It flopped out of theaters with $34,297,191. Warner Bros would see back about $18.8 million after theaters take their percentage of the gross, which would not cover their P&A expenses or their acquisition cost. The film sold well on home video, which would eventually get Warners their money back, and WB would commission Stone to release three additional edits of the film.

Overseas, Alexander fared better than it did in the US with a $133,001,001 gross across many distributors, but it was not strong enough for a film with a colossal budget and certainly not strong enough to cover the dreary domestic gross. While the film reached profit in some markets, there would not be enough cash overages to flow back to Intermedia and the company posted a $29.4 million loss for the year, which came from Alexander and some of that loss was from delayed projects a few years old that saw a release to miserable numbers, Suspect Zero and Mindhunters.