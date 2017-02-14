Catwoman

Budget: $100 million Financed by: Warner Bros; Village Roadshow Domestic Gross: $40,202,379 Domestic Distributor: Warner Bros Overseas Gross: $41,943,000 Directed by: Pitof Halle Berry Sharon Stone Starring: Produced by: Denise Di Novi

This turkey was financed for $100 million by Warner Bros and Village Roadshow and the decade long in development Catwoman spinoff was set for an IMAX release in the US, but poor test screenings sent the film back into last minute reshoots and it could not be remastered for IMAX in time for its release. Halle Berry received $12.5 million against 10% of the gross, but did her career no favors by starring in this. Warner Bros launched an expensive marketing campaign for Catwoman and landed many corporate partners for product tie-ins, who tossed good cash at this bad movie. Such high priced valuables being marketed with Catwoman were Jaguar, Diamond Trading Co. (for The Right Hand Ring — the movie features a scene in which Catwoman puts a diamond ring on her left hand, then reconsiders and moves it to her right hand), Kay Jewelers and Allied Domecq’s Kahla. It would be hard pressed to imagine that this movie inspired even one wealthy individual to buy any of those items. Warner Bros opened what they hoped would be the first installment of a Catwoman franchise against the second Bourne installment and soon to be franchise, The Bourne Supremacy and it would also see competition against I, Robot in its second weekend. Catwoman received scathing reviews and much ridicule and was booked in 3,117 theaters and came in with a disappointing $16,728,411. It placed #3 for the weekend led by Bourne. The film took a second weekend nosedive 61.5% to $6,445,488 and fell 55% in its third weekend to $2,901,301. Catwoman closed its run with a poor $40,202,379. The film performed poorly overseas, inline with its domestic gross and pulled in $41.9 million. Roadshow distributed in their home country Australia to a miserable $1.9 million and posted a huge loss for Roadshow, who in an investor relations report said the estimated earnings of future releases Ocean’s 12, Miss Congeniality 2, Constantine and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, would not be able to cover the losses incurred from Catwoman. Roadshow sold off 50% of its stake in a mall advertising business called Eye Shop, to help offset the loss. The worldwide cume was $82.1 million and about $45.1 million would be returned after theaters take their percentage of the gross, which would not cover P&A costs or any of the budget.