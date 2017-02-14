Stealth

Budget: $138 million Financed by: Sony Domestic Gross: $32,116,746 Domestic Distributor: Sony (Columbia) Overseas Gross: $44,816,126 Directed by: Rob Cohen Josh Lucas Jamie Foxx Starring: Produced by: Neal H. Moritz

Sony backed this $138 million box office disaster through their Columbia label and after an expensive marketing blitz, Stealth was tracking soft going into release. The action pic was booked in 3,495 theaters, one week after Michael Bay’s The Island opened to a disastrous $12.4 million, which would also be targeting the same audience. Stealth opened far worse than expected with $13,251,545 — placing #4 for the weekend led by holdovers Wedding Crashers and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and the new opener Sky High. Showing no legs, the expensive film dropped 55.3% in its second frame to $5,923,794 and followed that with a 63.7% third weekend decline to $2,151,768. It left theaters with only $32,116,746 at the US box office. Stealth also performed poorly overseas, bombing in every country, with the exception of an ok $10.5 million from Japan. The film lasted three weeks in UK theaters with $2.2 million, it grossed a terrible $1.7 million in Australia and its overseas cume was just $44,816,126. The worldwide total was $76.9 million, leaving Sony with about $42.2 million after theaters take their percentage of the gross, which would not even cover half of the P&A costs or any of the budget. Sony took a write-down on Stealth that is estimated to be near $50 million. After a disappointing 2005, Sony replaced Columbia TriStar prexy of worldwide marketing Geoffrey Ammer after a string of flops that included Stealth, Zathura, Bewitched, Lords of Dogtown and XXX: State of the Union. Director Rob Cohen was in development on The 8th Voyage of Sinbad with Keanu Reeves, but Sony canceled the project after Stealth flopped.