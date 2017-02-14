Zyzzyx Road

Budget: $1.2 million Financed by: N/A Domestic Gross: $30 Domestic Distributor: N/A Overseas Gross: $0 Directed by: John Penney Tom Sizemore Katherine Heigl Starring: Produced by: Leo Grillo

Made for a cheap $1.2 million, Zyzzyx Road staring Tom Sizemore and a not yet bankable Katherine Heigl, is notable for being the lowest grossing film of all time at the box office with a grand total of $30. The film was released in one theater in Dallas, which the producers rented for $1,000, for one week with one showing per day at noon, to fulfill a Screen Actors Guild clause that reduces actor’s rates if the film is not direct to video. The film found a straight to video release overseas in some markets, but it took until 2012 to arrive on DVD in the US.