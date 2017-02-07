The Tale of Despereaux

Budget: $60 million Financed by: Universal; Relativity Domestic Gross: $50,877,145 Domestic Distributor: Universal Overseas Gross: $36,070,820 Directed by: Sam Fell & Robert Stevenhagen Matthew Broderick (voice) Starring: Produced by: Gary Ross

Universal and Relativity co-financed this $60 million animated film and visual effects company Framestore, launched a feature animation division that shuttered after the film did weak box office worldwide. This would be Universal’s first foray into computer animation after years of focusing on cheap traditional animation for the home market, like the endless Land Before Time sequels. The Tale of Despereaux’s troubled production began with producer Gary Ross having director Sylvain Chomet (The Triplets of Belleville) fired, which Chomet claimed Ross used his designs to get the film greenlit, but never credited him for his work. Mike Johnson (co-director of Corpse Bride) then boarded the pic as director, but was removed for reasons that have remained behind closed doors. Sam Fell and Robert Stevenhagen signed on as directors. The Tale of Despereaux was positioned by Universal as their end of year holiday movie and it opened the during the slow moviegoing weekend before christmas. The family toon pulled in a modest $10,103,675 in 3,104 theaters, but was expected to see an uptick in business over the christmas frame. The Tale of Despereaux saw competition over the holiday from new openers Marley and Me and Bedtime Stories, which siphoned much of the family going audience and it declined a modest 11.6% to $8,932,625 but its box office looked grim, considering the soft start. A 22.3% decline over the New Year’s frame to $6,939,295 was followed by a 60.6% plunge in week four to $2,733,585. The Tale of Despereaux closed with a disappointing $50,877,145. Overseas, Universal saw The Tale of Despereaux post poor numbers to just $36 million. The worldwide total was $86.9 million which would leave Universal with about $47.8 million after theaters take their percentage of the gross, less than the expensive worldwide P&A spend and leaving the budget in the red. Universal began their cold streak with The Tale of Despereaux, which continued into 2009 with Duplicity, State Of Play, Land Of the Lost and Funny People — with unreleased projects The Wolfman and Green Zone that were troubled productions with budgets spiraling out pf control.