12 Rounds

Budget: $24 million Financed by: WWE Domestic Gross: $12,234,694 Domestic Distributor: Fox Atomic Overseas Gross: $5,045,632 Directed by: Renny Harlin John Cena Starring: Produced by: Mark Gordon

WWE financed the $24 million budgeted 12 Rounds and Fox Atomic distributed in the US and FOX released overseas. 12 Rounds was the first WWE film since 2007 when the company temporarily suspended their theatrical releases to revaluate their approach to choosing projects after The Condemned flopped and WWE decided to abandon their R rated films and focus on PG-13 fare. 12 Rounds opened in the US as counter-programming to the animated Monsters Vs. Aliens and the horror pic The Haunting In Connecticut and it flopped with $5,329,240 in 2,331 theaters. The following weekend Fast And Furious entered the market, which the low rent action pic 12 Rounds was no match for and it declined 57.6% to $2,260,906 and closed with just $12,234,694. FOX shuttered Fox Atomic three weeks after this opened poorly. Overseas the film pulled in awful numbers everywhere and the reported overseas total was an anemic $5 million. After the terrible numbers of 12 Rounds, WWE would leave their distribution deal at Fox and move to Samuel Goldwyn Films where they would reduce the budgets of their future projects, but have control over the marketing. In an investor financial report WWE issued the following statement: ‘We participate in revenues generated by the distribution of these films after the print, advertising and distribution costs incurred by our distributors have been recouped and the results have been reported to us. Accordingly, we have not recorded revenues for 12 Rounds.’ Recorded domestic video sales were a soft $9 million (less after resellers take their cut and manufacturing costs), but enough to spawn two very low budget direct to video sequels.