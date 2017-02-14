The Red Baron

Budget: $22.5 million Financed by: Niama-Film Domestic Distributor: Monterey Media Domestic Gross: $37,189 Overseas Gross: $2,000,000 (estimated) Directed by: Nikolai Müllerschön Joseph Fiennes Starring: Produced by: Dan Maag

German based Niama-Film financed The Red Baron through six wealthy private individuals covering the $22.5 million budget and the pic was filmed in English to appeal to the global market. Marking one of the biggest budgets for a German film, Warner Bros picked up German distribution rights and the film did poorly opening weekend with $990,248 and it tanked with just $2 million total. The film could not garner interest in its home country and global appeal was nonexistent and it went straight to video in the few countries it found a release and pulled in just $37,189 in the US.