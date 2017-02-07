The Guilt Trip

Budget: $40 million Financed by: Skydance; Paramount Domestic Gross: $37,134,215 Domestic Distributor: Paramount Overseas Gross: $4,729,511 Directed by: Anne Fletcher Seth Rogen Barbra Streisand Starring: Produced by: David Ellison

David Ellison’s Skydance co-financed this $40 million film with Paramount and The Guilt Trip was lost in a crowded end of the year holiday marketplace. Paramount launched an expensive marketing campaign through the airline Virgin America and the car rental company Budget, as well as heavy promotion through the Home Shopping Network. Seth Rogan’s character is an inventor, so Paramount launched a platform where people can pitch their ideas on the network for $25 — giving amateur inventors a moment to shill their idea would somehow sell tickets to The Guilt Trip? It opened to a very soft $5,290,629. The film gained 23.8% over its second weekend, which was the Christmas frame, to $6,547,462 and saw a modest 32.3% third weekend decline to $4,434,948. The Guilt Trip fell 57.1% in its fourth weekend to $1,901,160 and closed with $37,134,215. Paramount would see back about $20.4 million after theaters take their percentage of the gross, which would cover only a good portion of the P&A costs. The Guilt Trip was released in just a couple of territories outside of the US and those were split between Paramount distributing and UIP (joint distribution between Paramount and Universal). Overseas grosses were an anemic $4.7 million, with the film going straight to video in major markets like France and Italy. Hopefully some inventors saw more success than Skydance and Paramount did with The Guilt Trip.