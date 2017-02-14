I, Frankenstein

Budget: $65 million Financed by: Lakeshore Entertainment; Sidney Kimmel Entertainment; Hopscotch Features; Lionsgate Domestic Gross: $19,075,290 Domestic Distributor: Lionsgate Overseas Gross: $52,444,175 Directed by: Stuart Beattie Aaron Eckhart Bill Nighy Starring: Produced by: Tom Rosenberg

I, Frankenstein was budgeted at $65 million and was financed by Lakeshore Entertainment, Sidney Kimmel Entertainment, Hopscotch Features and received a small amount of coin from US distributor Lionsgate. Lakeshore jointly sold the international rights to distributors with Sierra/Affinity, which would limit their exposure to the budget. Lionsgate originally scheduled I, Frankenstein for release on February 22, 2013 and then delayed it until September 13 and pushed it back again until January 24, 2014. After a hefty US marketing spend and a deluxe IMAX treatment for this cheap looking stinker, I, Frankenstein was tracking soft and was expected to pull in just north of $10 million.

Lionsgate did not screen the movie for critics and it came in lower than expected with $8,610,441 in 2,753 theaters — placing #6 when holdovers Ride Along and Lone Survivor led the box office. The pic sank 56.4% in its second weekend to $3,754,423 and its third frame saw a 60.7% decline to $1,476,556 and it promptly lost most of its theater count. I, Frankenstein closed its domestic run with just $19,075,290. Lionsgate would see back about $10.4 million after theaters take their percentage of the gross, which leaves much of the P&A costs in the red.

Overseas, I, Frankenstein played poorly across Europe, with the exception of a decent enough $11.3 million from Russia and the overseas cume was $52,444,175 across many distributors.

Lakeshore was downsizing and reducing output, only had one other release in 2014 which was the inexpensive dud Walk Of Shame. I, Frankenstein was set up at Lakeshore trying to duplicate their success with the Underworld series, but this was just another franchise non-starter.