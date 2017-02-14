Mortdecai

Budget: $60 million Financed by: Lionsgate; Oddlot Entertainment Domestic Gross: $7,696,134 Domestic Distributor: Lionsgate Overseas Gross: $39,579,561 Directed by: David Koepp Johnny Depp Gwyneth Paltrow Starring: Produced by: Andrew Lazar

Mortdecai was co-financed by Lionsgate and Oddlot Entertainment for $60 million. Lionsgate sold the picture at the 2013 American Film Market and screened some footage for distributors and it sold out worldwide. Lionsgate saw great success selling garbage at the 2013 AFM, as they also sold out every territory for Gods Of Egypt and they handled sales for Point Break, which was the biggest success at AFM. The pre-sales reduced Lionsgate’s exposure to the budget to about $13 million, which is their usual financing model. The Johnny Depp vehicle was envisioned as a potential new series for the franchise hungry Lionsgate. Mortdecai was originally dated for February 6, but Lionsgate pushed it forward two weeks to January 23, when Jupiter Ascending got rescheduled for that date.

The mini-studio launched an unfocused marketing campaign that looked like slapstick for children, but was actually a R rated film geared toward adults. Promotional material involving mustaches, did not help the oddball lack of appeal either. Mortdecai was tracking poorly going into release and opened against The Boy Next Door and Strange Magic and was dead on arrival with $4,200,586 — placing #9 for the weekend led by holdover American Sniper. Audiences did not like Mortdecai any more than critics and gave it a poor C+ cinemascore and the film sank 65.7% in its second weekend to $1,439,268. It was yanked from all but 253 theaters going into its third frame, which posted the 5th biggest theater count drop on record, losing 2,395 locations and it declined 90.4% to $138,508. The domestic run closed after only four weeks with $7,696,134. Lionsgate would see returned about $4.1 million after theaters take their percentage of the gross, which barely puts a dent in their P&A expenses.

The international star saw his star wattage dim with the film posting poor numbers in most markets, accumulating $39,579,561 across numerous distributors. Oddly, Lionsgate trimmed the film to a PG-13 rating in the US for its VOD release. Lionsgate struck out in 2015 attempting to build new franchises, with Child 44, American Ultra and The Last Witch Hunter all posting poor numbers at the box office.