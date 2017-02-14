The Man From U.N.C.L.E.

Budget: $84 million Financed by: Warner Bros; RatPac Domestic Gross: $45,445,109 Domestic Distributor: Warner Bros Overseas Gross: $64,400,000 Directed by: Guy Ritchie Henry Cavill Armie Hammer Starring: Produced by: David Dobkin

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. was originally going to be helmed by Steven Soderbergh and star George Clooney, but both left the project and Guy Ritchie boarded as director and Tom Cruise joined the project. Warner Bros reduced the budget to The Man From U.N.C.L.E. after Tom Cruise bowed out during development, to an estimated $75 million, though the completed budget has been reported as $84 million and RatPac had a minority share in the production cost. Originally set as a January release over the Martin Luther King Jr weekend, The Man From U.N.C.L.E. was pushed back seven months to its August release date and Warner Bros scheduled the wide expansion of American Sniper on the MLK frame.

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. had soft pre-release tracking and Warner Bros heavily marketed the film with over $32 million in US television ads (as per iSpotTV) and millions more in print, online, radio, etc — in a marketing blitz far north of $40 million just in the domestic market. The Man From U.N.C.L.E. bowed against Straight Outta Compton and would see direct competition with the third weekend of Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation. It was booked into 3,638 theaters and came in far below its high teens expectations with $13,421,036 — placing #3 for the weekend led by Straight Outta Compton. The pic declined 45.5% in its second frame to $7,317,374 and saw modest weekly drops, but closed with a franchise killing $45,445,109.

Warner Bros released The Man From U.N.C.L.E. day-and-date in 43% of its overseas markets, where it pulled in a soft $12 million over its first weekend, including a majorly disappointing run in the UK with $2.26 million. The UK gross ended at $9.8 million and the offshore total stalled at $64.4 million. The worldwide cume was $109.8 million, returning about $60.3 million after theaters take their percentage of the gross — and Warner Bros has taken a reported $50 million loss on the picture.