Allegiant

Budget: $110 million (estimated) Financed by: Lionsgate Domestic Gross: $66,184,051 Domestic Distributor: Lionsgate Overseas Gross: $113,062,817 Directed by: Robert Schwentke Shailene Woodley Theo James Starring: Produced by: Lucy Fisher

Divergent (2014) pulled in $288 million worldwide, Insurgent (2015) had a worldwide cume of $297 million and in a case of not stopping while you are ahead, Lionsgate decided to milk this property for all it’s worth and split the final movie into a two-parter. Allegiant cost an estimated $110 million and Lionsgate mitigated their risk by selling off overseas distribution. Overseas sales estimates range from $85 million to near $100 million. Lionsgate also pumped in $45 million into domestic P&A. Allegiant was dated for March 18, which is the same weekend frame as the previous two installments. The franchise hungry Lionsgate had every movie that was to spawn a series in 2015 flop — Mortdecai, Child 44, The Last Witch Hunter and American Ultra. Allegiant also opened just one month after the studio’s humiliating disaster Gods Of Egypt (also expected to be a franchise) crashed and burned at the box office and spread financial pain across offshore distributors who gobbled up these failures.

The first two Divergent films opened to north of $50 million and Allegiant was tracking for a $30 – $32 million weekend. It bowed against Miracles From Heaven and the delayed indie The Bronze. Allegiant pulled in $29,027,348 — placing #2 for the frame led by Zootopia in its third weekend. The opening numbers sent alarm bells through Wall Street and Lionsgate shares dropped 3% in the wake of the diminishing returns and the possibility that the final chapter might be in peril. Making matters worse for the film’s longevity in theaters was Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice opening the following weekend, which contributed to Allegiant collapsing 67.5% to $9,435,173. The pic held on its third frame, declining 38.9% to $5,763,227 — but Allegiant closed its domestic run with a franchise ending $66,184,051. Lionsgate would see returned about $36.3 million after theaters take their percentage of the gross. After ancillary sales, the film was likely a wash for the mini-major.

The diminishing returns continued overseas for the struggling third chapter and China posted the highest offshore numbers at $18.6 million and France posted a solid $16.2 million. The overseas total stalled at $113 million across many distributors. With most distributors barely breaking even on the title or even in the red, Lionsgate was reportedly looking for ways to slash the budget on the final pic Ascendant. Corporate greed got its comeuppance and Ascendant was canceled and Lionsgate tried to shop the ending as a made for TV movie. With the cast refusing to return, it is impossible to know what the flywheels at Lionsgate are planning. A fitting end for a poor series.