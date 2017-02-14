Sleepless

Budget: $30 million Financed by: Open Road; Riverstone Pictures Domestic Gross: $20,783,704 Domestic Distributor: Open Road Overseas Gross: Still in release Directed by: Baran bo Odar Jamie Foxx Michelle Monaghan Starring: Produced by: Roy Lee

Sleepless was originally in development at Warner Bros, which scooped up the remake rights about two months before the 2011 French film Sleepless Night even opened. WB eventually put the project into turnaround and in January 2015, Open Road (joint distribution between theater chains Regal and AMC) acquired the rights with Jamie Foxx attached as the lead. Sleepless would be the first in-house production setup at Open Road, which previously only acquired movies for distribution. In June 2015, Open Road and Riverstone Pictures (part of India-based Reliance Entertainment) announced a co-financing, multi-year partnership on 2-4 movies per year and Sleepless would be the first film under that arrangement. It was budgeted at $30 million. Open Road also inked a distribution partnership with FilmNation, which would sell their movies to international distributors — and sales for the picture kicked off at the 2015 European Film Market in Berlin in early February.

Open Road first dated Sleepless for February 24, 2017 but moved it forward to the Martin Luther King holiday frame, on January 13. Sleepless opened into a crowded market with a glut of new openers and prestige award fare targeting adult auds. It bowed against The Bye Bye Man, Live By Night, Monster Trucks and the wide expansion of Patriots Day (also co-starring Michelle Monaghan) and the semi-wide expansion of Silence. There was very little buzz going into release and tracking was pointing to an opening under $10 million. Open Road booked it into 1,803 theaters and did not screen the movie for critics and it pulled in a soft $8,344,128 — placing #8 for the weekend led by holdover Hidden Figures. The few reviews that eventually posted were mostly awful. For its second frame, Sleepless took a 58.6% nosedive to $3,453,212 and it fell 49.3% to $1,750,083 in its third weekend. The domestic run closed with $20,783,704.

Sleepless has so far pulled in just $7.9 million from its overseas rollout. The UK marks the last major territory to open in May. More after the international run ends…