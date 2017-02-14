The House

Budget: $40 million Financed by: Warner Bros; Village Roadshow Domestic Gross: Still in release Domestic Distributor: Warner Bros (New Line) Overseas Gross: Still in release Directed by: Andrew Jay Cohen Will Ferrell Amy Poehler Starring: Produced by: Adam McKay

The spec script for The House was in a bidding war between studios in February 2015 and Warner Bros’ New Line division landed the project, with a $40 million production commitment. “Ferrell plays a father who, along with his wife, blows their daughter’s college fund and have to make it back by illegally running a casino out of their home.” How does this sub-sitcom nonsense land in bidding wars for millions and attract talent that should know better? Warner Bros and Village Roadshow co-financed.

WB first dated this high concept comedy for June 2nd and then in March 2016 shifted it to June 30th. The House received predictably terrible reviews and bowed against Despicable Me 3 and Baby Driver. It was tracking for a mid-teens opening and pulled in a poor $9 million, becoming Will Ferrell’s worst wide opening in his career. His first starring vehicle A Night at the Roxbury (1998) opened with $9,604,791. More as the domestic run continues…

The House also bowed into 20 offshore markets and pulled in an underwhelming $2.7 million. Remaining markets open through the fall. More as those numbers come in…