THE HOUSE

The House

Budget: $40 millionFinanced by: Warner Bros; Village Roadshow
Domestic Gross: Still in releaseDomestic Distributor: Warner Bros (New Line)
Overseas Gross: Still in release
Directed by: Andrew Jay Cohen
Starring:
Will Ferrell
Amy Poehler
Produced by: Adam McKay

the house will Ferrell box officeThe spec script for The House was in a bidding war between studios in February 2015 and Warner Bros’ New Line division landed the project, with a $40 million production commitment.  “Ferrell plays a father who, along with his wife, blows their daughter’s college fund and have to make it back by illegally running a casino out of their home.”  How does this sub-sitcom nonsense land in bidding wars for millions and attract talent that should know better?  Warner Bros and Village Roadshow co-financed.

WB first dated this high concept comedy for June 2nd and then in March 2016 shifted it to June 30th.  The House received predictably terrible reviews and bowed against Despicable Me 3 and Baby Driver.  It was tracking for a mid-teens opening and pulled in a poor $9 million, becoming Will Ferrell’s worst wide opening in his career.  His first starring vehicle A Night at the Roxbury (1998) opened with $9,604,791.  More as the domestic run continues…

The House also bowed into 20 offshore markets and pulled in an underwhelming $2.7 million.  Remaining markets open through the fall.  More as those numbers come in…

