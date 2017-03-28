Box Office Flops

The spec script for The House was in a bidding war between studios in February 2015 and Warner Bros’ New Line division landed the project, with a $40 million production commitment. “Ferrell plays a father who, along with his wife, blows their daughter’s college fund and have to make it back by illegally running a casino out of their home.” How does this sub-sitcom nonsense land in bidding wars for millions and attract talent that should know better? Warner Bros and Village Roadshow co-financed… More »