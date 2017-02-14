Tideland

Budget: $20 million (estimated) Financed by: Hanway Films; Téléfilm Canada; Foresight Films Domestic Gross: $66,453 Domestic Distributor: ThinkFilm Overseas Gross: $500,158 Directed by: Terry Gilliam Jodelle Ferland Jeff Bridges Starring: Produced by: Jeremy Thomas

Budgeted just under $20 million, Tideland was financed by Hanway Films, Téléfilm Canada awarded the film $1.9 million from its Canadian Feature Film Fund and UK based Foresight Films provided financing via section 48 tax funding ( a now banned tax loophole that allowed “double dipping” on a tax credit, so financiers can claim the same tax break twice). Hanway sold the international rights to distributors worldwide. Director Terry Gilliam went off to make Tideland when post-production disagreements on The Brothers Grimm with the Weinsteins at Miramax led to all parties temporarily walking away from the project. Tideland premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and received scathing reviews and all the major US distributors passed on the film and the toxic reception it received led to most foreign distributors dumping the film.

ThinkFilm eventually picked up Tideland for US distribution and director Terry Gilliam traveled the country doing a small amount of promotion himself. Tideland opened in 1 theater with a weak $7,276 for the weekend and expanded to only 9 locations during its brief four week run. Its domestic gross was a mere $66,453. Revolver Entertainment distributed in the UK and and put the film out in just 7 theaters to a total of $109,578. France posted the highest gross with a dismal $179,997 while playing in a moderately wide release in 111 theaters. The film was dumped straight to video in most markets and its overseas tally was $500,158. The careless ThinkFilm, who would stop operating in 2008 and head in to bankruptcy, even screwed up the aspect ratio on the initial DVD release.