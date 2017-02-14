Collide

Budget: $29.2 million Financed by: IM Global; DMG Entertainment; Sycamore Pictures; German Federal Film Fund; North Rhine-Westphalia Domestic Gross: $2,280,004 Domestic Distributor: Open Road Overseas Gross: Still in release Directed by: Eran Creevy Nicholas Hoult Felicity Jones Starring: Produced by: Rory Aitken

Collide was co-financed for $29.2 million (according to court filings) by IM Global and China’s DMG Entertainment and additional coin came from Sycamore Pictures. The production was filmed in Germany in mid-2014 and numerous German funds were tapped for support. The German Federal Film Fund invested $3.15 million and the North Rhine-Westphalia fund also contributed. Relativity acquired domestic distribution rights and set a release date for October 30, 2015. On July 30, 2015 Relativity filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and numerous movies were going to be frozen assets, unless freed from the insolvent company. IM Global was thought to have freed the picture from Relativity and put the movie back onto the market and by early August distributors were set to bid. As the film was being shopped around, Collide was still listed as an asset of Relativity and IM Global began legal proceedings to undue the mess around the picture.

IM Global stated to the court that Relativity committed $24.5 million in P&A before and during the release for Collide and an additional $500,000 after the opening weekend. A 2,000 theater release was also a contractual stipulation and Relativity was unable to honor the release, due to having no funds. The pre-sales to overseas distributors were based on prices for a movie guaranteed to have the wide release and $25 million marketing spend — and IM Global argued that if the wide release did not materialize, they could stand to lose $9 million. Complicating matters further was IM Global had an overdue $17 million production loan on the film and could not collect payment from international distributors until the movie was released first in the US. Relativity refused to sell the movie back to IM Global or sever their distribution contract. In response IM Global objected to Relativity’s bankruptcy reorganization, which prompted the awful Ryan Kavanaugh and his company to sell the movie back to IM Global if they dropped their objection to the bankruptcy. IM Global bought back the rights for $630,000 and used Open Road (joint distribution between theater chains Regal and AMC) as a rent-a-distributor — with P&A cost paid for by numerous investors from the US and China.

Open Road first dated Collide for April 1, 2016 and then moved it to August 19, 2016 and delayed it to February 3, 2017 and finally pushed it back to February 24. It bowed against Get Out and Rock Dog. After its long road to the big screen, tracking was pointing to an awful sub-$5 million opening and Open Road did not even screen the movie for critics. Open Road booked Collide into its contractually obligated 2,045 theaters and it pulled in a disastrous $1,512,824 with a $740 per screen average — which is the 5th worst opening for a first run feature in over 2,000 theaters. It placed outside the top 10 at #13 for the frame led by Get Out. Audiences also gave Collide a toxic C+ cinemascore and it posted the largest second weekend decline on record, plunging 88.5% to $173,620. Open Road stopped reporting the numbers after only two weeks and the domestic gross stalled at a miserable $2,280,004.

While Open Road was delaying the US release date, Collide was theatrically released in a handful of overseas markets. DMG released it in China, where it tanked with $2.2 million and that has comprised the majority of its $3.2 million international cume to date. Despite being partially financed with German money, it pulled in all of $228,117 in Germany. Turkey is dated for the end of March. More after those numbers post…