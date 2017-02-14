Snatched

Budget: $42 million Financed by: FOX Domestic Gross: Still in release Domestic Distributor: FOX Overseas Gross: Still in release Directed by: Jonathan Levine Amy Schumer Goldie Hawn Starring: Produced by: Paul Feig

Snatched was setup by Amy Schumer at FOX, which announced the project in May 2015, before her hit Trainwreck was even released. Before production began, the studio booked the movie to open over the Mother’s Day weekend in 2017. Goldie Hawn was tapped to play Schumer’s mother and Snatched would mark her first movie in 15 years since The Banger Sisters in 2002. FOX fully financed the picture for $42 million. Despite being a high concept, easily packaged and marketed studio comedy, Snatched was tracking for an opening in the mid to high teens. Schumer and Hawn did an extensive publicity tour and FOX heavily marketed the movie. FOX also teamed up with an app called Moovit and according to the press release: Moovit has teamed up with Twentieth Century Fox to help moviegoers easily ride public transit to the movie “We saw the commonality there – if [Schumer and Hawn’s characters] had Moovit, they could get mass transit and find out where they are.” Yes, the greatest minds of the movie and tech industry came up with that one.

Snatched bowed against the box office disaster King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and received mixed to poor notices from critics. Snatched opened higher than expected after it surged 24.4% in attendance on Sunday (Mother’s Day) over its Saturday gross. The weekend numbers came in at $19,542,248 — placing #2 for the frame led by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in its second session. Since Snatched skewed toward an older audience and posted strong day to day growth over its first weekend, it was expected to have strong weekly holds. However, it sank 59.9% the following weekend to $7,832,517 — ending its chances at breaking out. Snatched saw a 49.2% third frame decline to $3,978,251 and will likely close its domestic run with a disappointing $45 million. More after the US run closes…

Snatched has been released in most overseas markets and only Australia has been mildly responsive to the movie, with a $5.9 million gross. It tanked in the UK with $2.5 million and the current offshore cume stands at $12.1 million. Remaining markets open through August. More as those post…