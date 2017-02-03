The Space Between Us

Budget: $30 million Financed by: STX; Los Angeles Media Fund Domestic Gross: $7,885,294 Domestic Distributor: STX Overseas Gross: Still in release Directed by: Peter Chelsom Gary Oldman Asa Butterfield Starring: Produced by: Richard Barton Lewis

The Space Between Us began to move forward in August 2014 at Relativity under the title Out Of This World, but as Relativity was entering bankruptcy reorganization, they sold off the project in pre-production to new startup distributor STX. STX co-financed The Space between Us with the newly formed Los Angeles Media Fund, which this project was the fund’s first investment. STX also pre-sold international rights to the picture and their exposure to the $30 million budget was just $3.7 million. Filming began in late 2015 and The Space Between Us was first dated for July 29, 2016. STX then pushed the domestic release to August 19 and then moved it back again to Wednesday December 21 and shifted it to December 16. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was dated for the 16th and STX then moved The Space Between Us to February 3, 2017.

The Space Between Us opened over the slow Super Bowl weekend, trying to attract young female auds. STX was hoping for an $8 – $10 million opening frame, but tracking was pointing to a $5 million gross. Reviews were awful and despite STX’s limited exposure to the budget, they invested north of $20 million into P&A. The Space Between Us was booked into 2,812 theaters and bowed against Rings. It was dead on arrival with $3,775,596 — placing #9 for the weekend led by the holdover Split. It also posted the 11th worst opening on record for a movie playing in over 2,500 theaters and barely opened higher than director Peter Chelsom’s 2001 box office disaster Town & Country. The Space Between Us sank 55.3% the following weekend to $1,686,364 and going into its third session it was pulled out of 2,441 theaters — which is currently the 6th largest theater drop on record. The domestic run closed after just four weeks with $7,885,294.

The Space Between Us has so far been released in 17 overseas markets and has pulled in just $2,650,000. The offshore rollout continues into April. More as those numbers come in…