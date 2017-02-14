Sinbad: Legend Of The Seven Seas

Budget: $60 million Financed by: DreamWorks Domestic Gross: $26,483,452 Domestic Distributor: DreamWorks Overseas Gross: $54,284,432 Directed by: Patrick Gilmore Brad Pitt Starring: Produced by: Jeffrey Katzenberg

DreamWorks financed Sinbad: Legend Of The Seven Seas for $60 million and incurred a colossal $125 million loss on the animated film after a massive worldwide marketing spend. Tens of millions were also wasted from corporate promotional tie-ins with Baskin-Robbins, Burger King Corp., General Mills, Hewlett Packard, M&M’s Brand, Valpak, Speedway SuperAmerica and Hasbro action figures. DreamWorks opened Sinbad in the US over the July 4th holiday frame, against Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines and Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde and it was tracking to open between $15 million and $20 million. Sinbad also saw direct competition with Finding Nemo, which was in its 6th weekend and still going strong. Sinbad pulled in a disastrous $6,874,477 — placing #6 for the weekend and coming in miles behind Terminator 3, Legally Blond 2 and Finding Nemo. The film saw a modest 37.3% second weekend decline to $4,310,834 but tumbled 56.2% in its third weekend to $1,890,171 and quickly bombed out of theaters with $26,483,452. DreamWorks would see returned about $14.5 million after theaters take their percentage of the gross, far below their P&A expenses. UIP (joint distribution between Universal and Paramount) put Sinbad out overseas to mostly soft numbers. France posted the highest gross with $7.9 million and the offshore cume was only $54,284,432. Dreamworks Animation abandoned traditional 2D animation after Sinbad: Legend Of The Seven Seas posted the huge loss.