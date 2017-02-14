Doogal

Budget: $20 million Financed by: Pathé Domestic Gross: $7,417,319 Domestic Distributor: The Weinstein Company Overseas Gross: $19,273,924 Directed by: Dave Borthwick Jon Stewart Starring: Produced by: Jill Sinclair

Released in most of the world in 2005 as Sprung! The Magic Roundabout, the film was re-edited and dubbed by American actors for the US release and re-titled Doogal. Pathé majority financed the $20 million animated film and Miramax picked up US distribution rights and when the Weinsteins left and formed The Weinstein Company, Doogal was released by TWC. The Magic Roundabout received passable reviews from critics and Pathé distributed in the UK and France, where the film saw its best results. The France gross was $6,096,940 and the UK pulled in $10,957,566. This comprised most of the weak $19.2 million overseas total. The US version Doogal was not screened for critics, but eventually received scathing reviews after being re-edited to add pop-culture and fart jokes and The Weinstein Company opened the film in 2,318 theaters to a market saturated with family pics — Eight Below, The Pink Panther and Curious George. Doogal was dead on arrival with $3,605,899 — placing #8 for the weekend led by Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion. The toon dipped 45.4% in its second weekend to $1,968,341 and sank 80.6% in its third weekend to $381,772. Doogal left theaters with only $7,417,319 leaving TWC with about $4 million after theaters take their percentage of the gross, far less than their P&A spend and acquisition cost. Domestic home video sales were a terrible $5.5 million