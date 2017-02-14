Delgo

Budget: $40 million Financed by: Fathom Studios Domestic Gross: $694,782 Domestic Distributor: Fathom Studios (through Freestyle Releasing) Overseas Gross: $0 Directed by: Marc F. Adler & Jason Maurer Freddie Prinze Jr. Starring: Produced by: Marc F. Adler

Financed by Marc Adler’s Fathom Studios, which was his first and last foray into the movie business, Delgo cost $40 million to animate and marketing costs are estimated at under $20 million. Adler shopped the pic around to distributors, but was passed over and Fathom distributed themselves through the rent-a-distributor Freestyle Releasing. Delgo set a record for worst wide release in over 2,000 theaters, only to be dethroned of the title four years later when Oogieloves In The Big Balloon Adventure opened to empty theaters. The pic opened in 2,160 theaters to all of $511,920 and a horrible $237 per screen average for the weekend — placing far outside the top 10 at #18 when The Day The Earth Stood Still remake led the box office. Delgo also lost family auds to the animated Bolt and Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, which were still going strong in release. Delgo was yanked out of every theater after 1 week, grossing $694,782. It found distribution in a few overseas territories, which sent it straight to video.