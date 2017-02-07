Box Office Flops

Budget: $125 million (estimated)Financed by: Warner Bros; Village Roadshow; Federal Film Fund
Domestic Gross: $43,945,766Domestic Distributor: Warner Bros
Overseas Gross: $49,448,696
Directed by: Andy & Lana Wachowski
Starring:
Emile Hirsch
Produced by: Joel Silver

speed racer box officeGermany’s Federal Film Fund contributed $13 million of the estimated $125 million budget (some sources are as high as $185 million) that was financed by Warner Bros and Village Roadshow and WB launched one of their most expensive ad campaigns leaving WB and Village Roadshow’s investment well over $200 million.  In addition to the Warner Bros marketing campaign, $80 million more was spent from global tie-ins with companies like General Mills, McDonald’s, Hot Wheels, Lego and more.  With a marketing blitz impossible to ignore, audiences ignored the film when it opened to a soft $18,561,337 — coming in far below the $30+ million the studio expected Speed Racer to open with.  The pic placed #3 for the weekend led by Iron Man in its second weekend and What Happens In Vegas.  After bad buzz, bad reviews and a 135 minute running time, the family skewing movie was crushed the following weekend when The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian opened and it sank 56.3% to $8,117,459.  After large weekly declines, Speed Racer closed with a disastrous $43,945,766 at the US box office.  Warner Bros released the film overseas in most territories and Village Roadshow released in a handful.  Australian based Roadshow saw the film tank in their home country with only $2.2 million.  Speed Racer flopped in the UK with $3.2 million and the highest gross was $6.1 million from Mexico.  The overseas total was a terrible $49.4 million.  It has been estimated that Speed Racer lost Warner Bros and Village Roadshow $114.5 million and is one of the costliest flops on record.

