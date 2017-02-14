Astro Boy

Budget: $65 million Financed by: Imagi Domestic Gross: $19,551,067 Domestic Distributor: Imagi (through Summit) Overseas Gross: $20,335,919 Directed by: David Bowers Freddie Highmore Starring: Produced by: Maryann Garger

Astro Boy was financed by Hong Kong based animation company Imagi for $65 million and they set up a service deal with Summit for US distribution, where Imagi would cover all P&A costs. Earlier in 2009 Imagi lost some investor financing and had to raise $30 million for US P&A costs. The film was heavily promoted in the US and even after a promotional tie in with McDonalds, the animated Astro Boy opened with a terrible $6,702,923 — placing #6 for the weekend and it competed with other holdover family fare Where The Wild Things Are and Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs, which were still going strong at the box office. Astro Boy declined 48.4% in its second session to $3,460,651 and ended its run with $19,551,067. Imagi would see back about $10.7 million after theaters take their percentage of the gross. The film was expected to be a success in Japan since the Astro Boy character was a long running manga series, but the pic flopped with just $864,683 and continued to post awful numbers in every country to an overseas total of $20.3 million. After Astro Boy bombed everywhere, Imagi animation was shut down by its parent company, Imagi International Holdings Ltd, who took a huge loss on the film. Recorded domestic video sales were a soft $10.1 million (less after resellers take their cut and manufacturing costs).