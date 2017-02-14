Jonah Hex

Budget: $65 million Financed by: Warner Bros; Legendary Domestic Gross: $10,547,117 Domestic Distributor: Warner Bros Overseas Gross: $475,579 Directed by: Jimmy Hayward Josh Brolin Starring: Produced by: Akiva Goldsman

Legendary and Warner Bros originally co-financed this disaster for what was to be an $80 million budget and then slashed the budget to $40 million without adjusting the script and then piled on a huge reshoot at about $25 million. Jonah Hex would also mark the second release from Warner Bros newly created DC Entertainment Inc., which was run by Diane Nelson, after The Losers flopped two months prior. After months of bad buzz Jonah Hex opened in the US as counter-programming to Toy Story 3 and it came in below its modest expectations, which Warner Bros was expecting around $10 million, with just $5,379,365. Along with miserable reviews, audiences gave the troubled film a poor C+ cinemascore and Jonah Hex fell a huge 69.7% in its second weekend to $1,627,442 and promptly lost most of its theater count. It had the second largest theater loss on record, losing 2,475 theaters (Meet Dave holds the record) going into its third frame. The pic burned out with just $10,547,117 at the US box office. The terrible domestic run killed off a wide overseas release and Warner Bros sent it straight to video in most countries and it pulled in a mere $475,579 outside the US. Domestic home video sales were just shy of $10 million (less after resellers take their cut and manufacturing costs).