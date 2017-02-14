Box Office Flops

Budget: $10 millionFinanced by: Sony
Domestic Gross: $2,529,395Domestic Distributor: Sony
Overseas Gross: $999
Directed by: Tom Brady
Starring:
Nick Swardson
Produced by: Adam Sandler

BUCKY LARSON: BORN TO BE A STAR box officeSony backed this inexpensive $10 million disaster and saw it open to some of the worst numbers by a major studio.  Costing at least $15 million to market, with TV ads that were audience repellent, featuring one of Adam Sandler’s regulars shouting nonsense about the film to the audience, helped this open to a disastrous $1,415,023 in 1,500 theaters — placing outside the top 10 at #15 when new opener Contagion led the weekend.  Bucky Larson: Born To Be A Star opened the same weekend as the low budget Creature which stole Bucky Larson: Born to be a Star’s thunder by posting even worse record breaking low box office numbers.  Bucky Larson dropped 72.1% in its second weekend to $395,254 and was pulled from release at the end of its second week with just $2,529,395 — leaving Sony with about $1.4 million after theaters take their percentage of the gross.  Knowing they have a turkey on their hands, Sony dumped the film straight to video in every market, except releasing the film in 1 theater in Sweden to all of $999.  The trailers and marketing material should be studied as what not to do.

  • Michael✌️

    Wasted my time watching this piece of crap. Absolutely AWFUL!