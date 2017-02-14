Bucky Larson: Born To Be A Star

Budget: $10 million Financed by: Sony Domestic Gross: $2,529,395 Domestic Distributor: Sony Overseas Gross: $999 Directed by: Tom Brady Nick Swardson Starring: Produced by: Adam Sandler

Sony backed this inexpensive $10 million disaster and saw it open to some of the worst numbers by a major studio. Costing at least $15 million to market, with TV ads that were audience repellent, featuring one of Adam Sandler’s regulars shouting nonsense about the film to the audience, helped this open to a disastrous $1,415,023 in 1,500 theaters — placing outside the top 10 at #15 when new opener Contagion led the weekend. Bucky Larson: Born To Be A Star opened the same weekend as the low budget Creature which stole Bucky Larson: Born to be a Star’s thunder by posting even worse record breaking low box office numbers. Bucky Larson dropped 72.1% in its second weekend to $395,254 and was pulled from release at the end of its second week with just $2,529,395 — leaving Sony with about $1.4 million after theaters take their percentage of the gross. Knowing they have a turkey on their hands, Sony dumped the film straight to video in every market, except releasing the film in 1 theater in Sweden to all of $999. The trailers and marketing material should be studied as what not to do.