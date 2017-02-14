Winnie the Pooh

Budget: $30 million Financed by: Disney Domestic Gross: $26,692,846 Domestic Distributor: Disney Overseas Gross: $23,452,761 Directed by: Don Hall John Cleese Starring: Produced by: John Lasseter

Disney’s $30 million, well reviewed Winnie the Pooh was left to fend for box office crumbs in a very crowded summer marketplace and the toon opened in the US the same day as Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, which sucked the air out of the family targeted box office. Winnie The Pooh pulled in a weak $7,857,076 in 2,405 theaters, placing #6 behind the Disney release of Cars 2 in its fourth weekend, the family targeting pic Zookeeper in its second frame and Transformers: Dark Of The Moon in its third weekend. The film saw a modest 34.3% second weekend decline to $5,162,046 but sank 65.6% in its third frame to $1,777,625 when The Smurfs opened. Winnie the Pooh closed with only $26,692,846. Disney released the film overseas to a weak $23.4 million and while the budget and marketing spend wouldn’t put a dent in the mouse house’s bottom line, this was a disappointing run for Pooh.