Stolen

Budget: $30.9 million Financed by: Nu Image Domestic Gross: $304,318 Domestic Distributor: Nu Image / Millennium Overseas Gross: $17,111,100 Directed by: Simon West Nicolas Cage Starring: Produced by: Avi Lerner

Stolen was financed by Nu Image/Millennium with a gross budget of $41,588,261 and after a large Louisiana tax credit, the net budget was $30.9 million. Nu Image/Millennium pre-sold Stolen to overseas distributors, which would cover a good portion of the budget. Millennium had been Cage’s best employer for years, as they handed him many starring vehicles, all of which were money losers. Their working relationship began with the so bad its good The Wicker Man (2006), Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans (2009), Drive Angry (2011) and Trespass (2011).

With Cage’s stock as a bankable star diminishing with each consecutive paycheck film, 2011’s Trespass began a new era of Cage films being opened in a handful of theaters and simultaneously on VOD. Stolen continued that downward trend for the actor. After shopping the picture to distributors, which passed, Millennium handled US distribution and dumped the film in just 141 US theaters to a terrible $183,125 opening weekend. The film dropped a huge 81.3% in it’s second weekend and was promptly pulled out of theaters with only $304,318.

During its international release, Stolen pulled in $17.1 million across numerous distributors, with $6.9 million of that number coming from China. Lionsgate took UK rights and Stolen posted a poor $490,395. German distributor Splendid bought the picture during pre-sales from Millennium/Nu Image only to send it straight to video. The pic went straight to video in Italy. Stolen was released just a few months after Seeking Justice came and went.