And So It Goes

Budget: $30 million Financed by: Foresight Unlimited Domestic Gross: $15,160,801 Domestic Distributor: Clarius Entertainment Overseas Gross: $10,151,586 Directed by: Rob Reiner Michael Douglas Diane Keaton Starring: Produced by: Mark Damon

Foresight Unlimited financed And So It Goes for $30 million and pre-sold the rights to distributors in 2012, with the hope that film would tap into the success that The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel recently pulled in by attracting older audiences. New US distributor Clarius Entertainment acquired the pic and it was the second of three releases in 2014 (LEGENDS OF OZ: DOROTHY’S RETURN and BEFORE I GO TO SLEEP) which all did poor business. And So It Goes had modest expectations by Clarius, which expected an $8 – $10 million opening, as counter-programming to summer fare Lucy and Hercules.

The pic received poor reviews and was booked in 1,762 theaters and pulled in a weak $4,642,329 — placing #8 for the weekend. It fell a modest 29.7% in its second frame to $3,261,935 but then collapsed 63.1% in its third weekend to $1,204,696 when The Hundred-Foot Journey took aim at older auds and saw far more success. And So It Goes closed its domestic run with just $15,160,801. Major theater chains pay out less to independent distributors than the usual 55% that the major studios command (Regal Cinemas pays out just 34% for example) and after the theaters take their percentage of the gross, Clarius would see returned about $6 million. This would not come close to covering the P&A expenses or their unreported acquisition cost. After its terrible first year, Clarius lost most of its capital and then rebranded itself as Aviron Pictures for the 2015 release of My All American.

The overseas cume for And So It Goes was a small $10,151,586 across numerous distributors.