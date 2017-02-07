Pompeii

Budget: $100 million Financed by: Constantin Films Domestic Gross: $23,219,748 Domestic Distributor: FilmDistrict (through Sony TriStar) Overseas Gross: $94,611,883 Directed by: Paul W.S. Anderson Kit Harington Kiefer Sutherland Starring: Produced by: Peter Schlessel

Pompeii was financed by the German based Constantin Films with a $100 million budget. Summit handled worldwide pre-sales and took the project to Cannes in 2011 and Pompeii quickly sold out in every territory. The successful pre-sales to distributors covered the bulk of the movie’s financing. Summit was originally set to distribute the picture stateside, but the company was absolved into Lionsgate in January 2012 and FilmDistrict eventually acquired US rights. In late 2013, FilmDistrict was shuttered and absolved into Focus. FilmDistrict used Sony’s distribution resources (under the TriStar label) with all P&A expenses covered by FilmDistrict, to release Pompeii.

Pompeii was dated for release on February 21 and would bow against 3 Days To Kill. Terrible reviews, coupled with generic marketing that pushed the disaster spectacle and showed little of characters or anything audiences could connect to, resulted in soft tracking under $15 million for the weekend. Pompeii posted a poor $10,340,823 weekend — placing #3 for the frame led by The Lego Movie in its third session. It posted a steep 58.1% second frame decline to $4,331,431 and sank 63.2% in its third weekend to $1,593,629 and promptly lost most of its theater count. The domestic run ended with only $23,219,748. FilmDistrict would see back about $12.7 million after theaters take their percentage of the gross, which is far less than their P&A spend.

Distributors paid through the roof for this would-be blockbuster during pre-sales, which did mediocre business in most markets. Bona distributed for the China release and it made an ok $15,630,00 and a gross of $11,318,555 in Russia were the only respectable showings for Pompeii. Constantin distributed in Germany to a poor $3.5 million. After $94,611,883 in overseas receipts, across many distributors, little to no cash would flow back to Constantin and this expensive disaster pic posted a $6 million loss for Constantin (which also came from their animated Tarzan, which wasn’t released theatrically in the US).