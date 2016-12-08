Accidental Love

Budget: $26 million Financed by: Capital Films; Comerica Bank Domestic Gross: $4,500 Domestic Distributor: Alchemy Overseas Gross: $135,436 Directed by: Stephen Greene Jessica Biel Jake Gyllenhaal Starring: Produced by: David Bergstein

What was known as Nailed since it was filmed back in 2008, sat unfinished and unreleased until 2015 and was re-titled as Accidental Love. This mess began with David Bergstein and Ron Tutor, who owned the Capco Group (now bankrupt), which went on a spending spree and spent $25 million to acquire distributor ThinkFilm (now bankrupt) and bought a huge stake in the foreign sales and distribution giant IM GLOBAL (IM Global CEO Stuart Ford bought Bergstein’s shares after he was in financial despair) and they purchased UK based Capital Films (now bankrupt). Through Capital Films, Bergstein set up the $26 million in financing and did not come through with the financing on nine occasions, leading SAG, DGA and IATSE to close down production until all of their workers get paid. During one prolonged period when the film was shut down, Comerica Bank came through with capital to get the film back into production. With all of the money woes disrupting production, director David O. Russell and his producers decided to film the main scene in the film, where a nail gets embedded in Jessica Biel’s head, last so that Bergstein would have to come through with the cash, otherwise there would be no movie. Long story short, there was no movie…for seven years. Capital Films soon went bust, along with 5 other companies owned by Bergstein, on top of huge gambling debts (great guy) and Ron Tutor purchased the film out of foreclosure and tried to get David O. Russell back to finish the film, but he refused and disowned the project in 2010.

Bergstein commissioned a cut of the film with no input from the filmmakers, which screened in 2011 and then the film was dormant until distributor Millennium (now renamed as Alchemy) picked up US rights for probably peanuts. David O. Russell won the right to remove his name from the abandoned film, as did his producers and fittingly Bergstein is now listed as a producer. Alchemy gave the film a VOD and theatrical release and Accidental Love opened in 10 theaters to all of $4,500 with a miserable $450 per screen average and no numbers have since been reported.